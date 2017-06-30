The Vatican City honors Saints Peter and Paul with a commemorative €2 coin on the 1,950th anniversary of their death.

According to Catholic Church tradition, in 67 A.D. Peter and Paul were martyred in Rome; Peter is said to have been crucified upside down and Paul decapitated, a distinction reserved to Roman citizens condemned to death.

2017 marks the 1,950th anniversary of the martyrdom of the two saints on whose faith, as Pope Francis said, “was founded the Church of Rome, which has always venerated them as Patrons. They proclaimed and witnessed to the Gospel among the people, and with their martyrdom they sealed their mission of faith and charity.”

To mark the anniversary, Vatican City issued a ringed-bimetallic commemorative €2 coin. The obverse of the coin features Saint Peter and Saint Paul and their symbols, respectively the keys and the sword. At the top is the inscription CITTÀ DEL VATICANO, in semi-circle. At the bottom, in semi-circle is the inscription 1950o DEL MARTIRIO DEI SANTI PIETRO E PAOLO. At the bottom left is the year of issuance 2017 and at the bottom right is the mint mark R. Between them is the name of the artist G. TITOTTO.

In total, 105,000 coins were issued in June.

The reverse carries the common European map design.

The 12 stars of the European flag appear on both sides of the ringed-bimetallic €2 coin.

The ringed-bimetallic €2 coin weighs 8.5 grams and measures 25.75 millimeters in diameter.

All €2 coins are legal tender throughout the eurozone.

Each nation is allowed to issue up to two different circulating commemorative designs annually, with designs of their choosing, though few nations have issued the maximum number of designs. Joint Euro programs like the 2015 coins honoring the 30th anniversary of flag of the European Union do not count toward this limit.