Vatican City commemorative coin honors John Paul II

The Vatican City marks the birth centennial of Pope John Paul II with a 2020 circulating commemorative €2 coin.

Vatican City is honoring the birth centennial of the late Pope John Paul II with a circulating commemorative €2 coin.

The coin features Pope John Paul II, the home where he was born and the Basilica near his home in Wadowice, Poland.

At the top left, in semicircle, is an inscription of his papal name in Italian.

At the right are the years 1920 2020, and the Mint mark R. At the bottom, in semicircle, is the name of the issuing country CITTA DEL VATICANO. Under the image of the Basilica are the artist’s name G. TITOTTO and the engraver’s initials M.A.C. INC (representing Maria Angela Cassol).

In total, 101,000 coins are being issued.

The ringed-bimetallic coin has a copper-nickel core and copper-aluminum-nickel ring. The €2 coin weighs 8.5 grams and measures 25.75 millimeters in diameter.

The coin’s outer ring depicts the 12 stars of the European flag. The common reverse shows a map of the European Union.

Each nation is allowed to issue up to two different circulating commemorative designs annually, with designs of their choosing, though few nations issue the maximum number of designs.

Joint euro programs, like the 2015 coins honoring the 30th anniversary of the flag of the European Union, do not count toward this limit.

