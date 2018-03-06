VarietyPlus has been updated for easier use on smartphones and tablets.

After more than two decades of attributing significant and widely collected U.S. coin varieties, Numismatic Guaranty Corp.’s VarietyPlus service has been expanded to include world coins.

NGC’s service now covers more than 10,000 varieties, all of them listed in its online resource located at www.NGCcoin.com/VarietyPlus.

Certain variety attributions are performed by NGC automatically for no additional charge. Other varieties necessitate a request and an additional $15 fee. Visit the VarietyPlus website to find out where a specific coin falls in the mix.

If the coin is being sent for attribution as a variety recognized by NGC on request, select the “VarietyPlus” add-on service on the form, and check the “VarietyPlus” box next to the appropriate coin.

In all cases, NGC will verify if the coin merits the attribution and, if the variety is recognized by NGC, will print the attribution on the certification label.

Customers can email high resolution images of coins not recognized to service@NGCcoin.com to inquire whether they might be eligible in the future. NGC expects to add many more world coin varieties to the program over time.

