Uzbekistan launches four new circulating coins

Uzbekistan has four new circulating coins, including the first ever 200-som coin.

Uzbekistan has launched a new series of four circulating coins, now available from a dealer in the United States.

The 2018 50-, 100-, 200- and 500-som coins are struck from nickel-plated steel. The 200-som coin is the first of that denomination in coinage.

Each coin’s obverse carries its denomination. The 50-som coin adds only a few flourishes to the denomination. The 100-som coin obverse shows the Independence Monument in Tashkent, capital of Uzbekistan. On the 200-som coin, a sun with a face rises over the back of a lion/tiger from a 17th century Samarkand mosaic (used also on the 200-som note). The 500-som coin shows a palace in Tashkent.

The reverse of each coin shows the national coat of arms.

The Central Bank of the Republic of Uzbekistan has not provided information about the coins in English.*

Inside Coin World: Coal company scrip has connection to movie Among the columns exclusive to subscribers in the Sept. 24 issue of Coin World is one about coal company scrip with a movie connection.

The 50-som coin weighs 2 grams and measures 18 millimeters in diameter. The 100-som coin weighs 2.5 grams and measures 20 millimeters in diameter. The 200-som coin weighs 3.3 grams and measures 22 millimeters in diameter. The 500-som coin weighs 3.9 grams and measures 24 millimeters in diameter.

Coin dealer Joel Anderson has acquired sets of the coins, which are available for $11 each, including shipping, at his website.

*John G. Humphris assisted with translation.

