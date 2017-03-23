'Piggy Bank' the turtle who ate 915 coins dies

You might want to think twice about tossing coins into pools of water for good luck.

We are disappointed to share some follow-up news on a globally recognized story.

The green sea turtle named Omsin, or “Piggy Bank,” by her doctors, has died. Reportedly a blood infection set in after she endured an operation to remove nearly 1,000 coins she had eaten over the course of several years, BBC News reports.

The turtle formerly lived in a pool accessible to tourists, where one of the attractions was the opportunity to feed the turtles. Tourists also used this access to practice the Thai custom of tossing coins on the turtles for “good luck.”

Check out our original story on the turtle’s coin consumption below:

‘Piggy Bank’ turtle eats 915 coins:

Years of tossing coins to a turtle for good luck have resulted in a fight for its life for this endangered green sea turtle: Veterinarians work tirelessly to get this 25-year-old turtle healthy after more than 900 coins were found in its stomach.

The female turtle carried a mass of 11 pounds of coins and a fish hook in her stomach when she was spotted swimming with difficulty earlier this month.

Doctors operated to remove the coins, and although her shell had cracked and she had an infection, she was hoped to make a full recovery within six months.

Unfortunately, that would not be the case.

“Doctors said the removal of the coins had created a space in Omsin’s stomach that had probably blocked blood flow in her intestine. That became fatal after she suffered an acute intestinal infection,” the BBC report concludes.