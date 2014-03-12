University of Birmingham, Barber Institute seeks coin curator

The University of Birmingham, Barber Institute of Fine Arts, College of Arts and Law, in the United Kingdom, has announced that it is seeking an assistant curator of coins.

The announcement states, "We are looking for an enthusiastic and dedicated Assistant Curator of Coins to join our busy curatorial team while the Curator of Coins is on study leave abroad (until autumn 2016).

"The post is supported by a close working relationship with the Centre for Byzantine, Ottoman and Modern Greek Studies at the University of Birmingham.

"You will manage the Barber Institute’s prestigious collection of Byzantine and medieval coins, seals and weights, and help promote awareness of, and access to it. This will involve managing the coin study room and library, leading object-handling sessions and collection research, developing the coin collections database, preparing coin displays and dealing with coin collection-related enquiries.

"A degree in Classical or Medieval History, Art History, Archaeology or Classical Studies with a major component relevant to Byzantine Studies, and a proven record of interest in Byzantine numismatics are both essential, as are an effective knowledge of Greek and Latin languages, and excellent English language, organisational, communication and interpersonal skills."

According to the university, the starting salary is normally in the range £25,013 to £27,318 pro rata and the position is a fixed-term contract until September 2016. Applications are to be submitted by April 9, 2014.

To download the details and submit an electronic application online visit: www.hr.bham.ac.uk/jobs; information can also be obtained by calling the university at 0121 415 9000.