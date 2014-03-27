U.S. Mexican Numismatic Association announces convention

Collectors search for Mexican and Latin American coins in a bourse area during the 2013 U.S. Mexican Numismatic Association convention and educational forum.

The United States Mexican Numismatic Association announced plans for its third annual convention and educational forum, to be held at the Hilton Scottsdale Resort in Scottsdale, Ariz., from Oct. 16 to 18.

The 2014 convention opens Oct. 16 with a silent auction and cocktail reception at 5 p.m.

New for the 2014 convention are expanded bourse and exhibit areas, growing 50 percent from last year to allow for member educational displays and an area for a book sale to benefit the association.

The bourse floor — with some of the nation’s top dealers in Mexican and Latin American coinage — will be open Oct. 17 and 18.

Six educational seminars are scheduled on Oct. 17 and 18, with organizers planning to include courses they say that cannot be found anywhere else. Educational forums include a series of counterfeit detection seminars beginning with the colonial era.

“The seminars will be presented by some of the most knowledgeable professionals in the field, including Kent Ponterio, Dan Sedwick, and Mike Dunigan. The educational aspects and relaxed atmosphere set this convention apart from any others you may have attended,” said Oliver Simons of the organization.

More than one dozen dealers in Mexican and Latin American coins are scheduled to attend, making it the largest concentration of that numismatic material at a coin show, Simons said.

Special room rates are available at the resort, and attendees are encouraged to register early as the room block sold out last year a month before the show. Reservations may be made through the organization website, www.usmex.org.

Further details about the show will be posted to the website as they are confirmed.

The U.S. Mexican Numismatic Association has more than 300 members worldwide that share a common interest as collectors of Mexican coins, currency and other collectibles.

The organization maintains an online library, provides an educational forum and publishes a quarterly journal. Membership begins at $20 per year and information about joining may be found at the organization’s website.