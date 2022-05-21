United Kingdom colors 50-penny in 2022 Pride celebration
- Published: May 21, 2022, 10 AM
The Royal Mint on May 18 unveiled a commemorative 50-penny coin celebrating the 50th anniversary of Pride UK.
The coin, which will not be issued for circulation, marks the first celebration of Britain’s LGBTQ+ community on official UK coinage, and forms part of the Royal Mint’s wider commitment to diversity and inclusion, officials say.
Dominque Holmes, an east London artist, writer, and LGBTQ+ activist with a varied artistic background that includes tattoo artistry, designed the coin’s reverse, which features Pride in London’s values of Protest, Visibility, Unity, and Equality in rainbows.
With state-of-the-art color printing technology, the iconic colors of the Pride progression flag are recreated on special-edition color versions of the silver and Brilliant Uncirculated coins.
The Royal Mint will offer collector-only versions later this summer, in base metal as well as silver or gold.
Specifications of the issue will be released at a later time, the Royal Mint told Coin World.
To find out more information about the 50th Anniversary of Pride coin and to register for updates, visit the Royal Mint website, www.royalmint.com.
