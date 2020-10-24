UK launches new coin marking diversity with educational kits

Royal Mint designer Dominique Evans holds one of the 2020 Diversity Built Britain 50-penny coins, which she designed.

The United Kingdom on Oct. 17 gave a nod to its multicultural society by issuing multiple versions of a new 50-penny coin to celebrate diversity.

The design, the same for all versions of this 2020 Diversity Built Britain coin, is the first for UK coinage to celebrate diversity and mark the contribution of ethnic minorities in building a modern, prosperous Britain.

In total, 10 million examples of the coin will be released into circulation in the coming months (no timetable was announced), and collector versions are now available.

The design marks a new era for British coinage, with more designs celebrating diversity and inclusivity to follow, according to the Royal Mint.

To support this landmark coin, the Royal Mint is working in partnership with the West India Committee to offer a school program marking Black History Month and exploring the diversity that built Britain.

An educational pack will be issued to every primary school in England and Wales. It explores stories of significant black figures in British history and will include examples of the coin.

A second education pack will encourage children to explore their own thoughts and feelings about diversity and to express themselves creatively, with links back to the coinage of Britain. Both education packs are available to download for free at www.royalmint.com/diversity.

Dominique Evans, who boasts several high profile designs in her portfolio, designed the Diversity Built Britain coin.

About the design

Evans said, in a press release: “When designing this coin, I began by thinking about the people who inspire me and what diversity has meant in my life. I believe that no matter where you are born, we all belong under the same sky and this was the starting point of the design.

“The background of the coin features a geodome with a series of interconnecting lines and triangles that form a network. Each part is equal, and symbolises a community of connection and strength. The words ‘DIVERSITY BUILT BRITAIN’ talks about the differences between us, and the connection which gives us unity. The design also looks to the future, how we can connect, develop bonds and grow stronger together.”

Anne Jessopp, CEO of the Royal Mint, said, in a press release: “The contribution of ethnic minority communities has been such an important part of that story but has often gone unrecognised. This coin has been created to celebrate all the people who have made Britain what it is today. This is a very exciting development for us and the launch of this important coin coincides with Black History Month, signalling a change in UK coinage, one that I am personally delighted to pioneer.”

All of the coins feature the Jody Clark effigy of Queen Elizabeth II on the obverse.

Specifications

Besides the circulating version, to be found in change in the future as demand warrants, the Royal Mint is selling collector versions right now.

All 50-penny coins are seven-sided and measure 27.3 millimeters in diameter.

A Brilliant Uncirculated copper-nickel version weighs 8 grams and has an unlimited mintage. It retails for £10.

A Proof .925 fine silver version weighing 8 grams is individually available with a “limited edition presentation” of 25,000 pieces, for £57.50 each. Additional examples may be reserved for sales in sets or other packaging.

The Proof .925 fine silver piedfort (double thick) version weighs 16 grams. Individually available, the version’s 2,500 examples are priced at £100 each.

Two Proof .9999 fine gold versions are offered. A standard example weighs 15.5 grams and a piedfort example weighs 31 grams. In total, 950 examples of the standard version are available for £1,125 each, while the piedfort version is limited to 200 pieces, sold individually at £2,225 each.

For more information or to order, visit the www.royalmint.com/diversity page at the Royal Mint website.

