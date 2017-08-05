UFO-shaped coin from Niue recalls Roswell incident

The Roswell Incident in 1947 is the subject of a new silver $2 commemorative coin from Niue.

In the summer of 1947, a rancher in New Mexico found debris from the crash of an unidentified flying object 30 miles north of the town of Roswell.

The private Art Mint celebrates the anniversary of what has come to be known as the Roswell Incident with a silver coin shaped resembling a UFO, at least as interpreted by American popular culture.

The Roswell Army Air Field issued a statement claiming to have recovered a crashed “flying disk.” On July 8, “RAAF Captures Flying Saucer on Ranch in Roswell Region” was the top story in the Roswell Daily Record and the next day, RAAF changed its statement to say that the object was a weather balloon, not a flying disk as they previously reported. This revised statement sparked immediate controversy and has continued to be a topic of debate 70 years later.

The peak of Olympic gold coins: Another column in the August 14 weekly issue of Coin World also profiles a rubber token that promotes a commonplace object we all use.

Some people believed — and still believe — that the crashed vehicle had not come from Earth at all. Nearly 50 years after the story of the mysterious debris broke, the U.S. military issued a report linking the incident to a top-secret atomic espionage project called Project Mogul. Still, many people continue to embrace the UFO theory, and hundreds of curiosity seekers visit Roswell and the crash site every year.

The Proof .925 fine silver $2 coin is struck for Niue, with an ultra-high relief and a concave/convex shape.

The obverse (with the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II) is concave, with the convex reverse (featuring a made up language) displaying relief as high as 7 millimeters.

The coin also features glow-in-the-dark technology that allows portions of the coin (the round nodules on the obverse) to glow when placed in the dark after sufficient exposure to light.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

The coin weighs 40 grams and contains 1.3 ounces of pure silver. The diameter is 40 millimeters.

The coin is packaged in a case presented in a wooden box marked “Top Secret.” The coin has a mintage limit of 700 pieces and retails for $199.90 from distributor First Coin Company.

To order, visit the distributor website online.