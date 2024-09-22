UFO flies across titanium 2-cedi coin from Ghana

The “intriguing yet extremely affordable UFO coin” made of .9909 fine titanium is so described by distributor Talisman Coins, which offers the coin for sale.

All about titanium

While not rare, titanium is an uncommon metal for coinage. It is generally considered a “space age metal,” since it is the same chemical element from which jet airplanes are built.

Titanium is both an element and a wonder of nature. Harder than steel yet far lighter in weight, it makes sense that jet fighter airframes would be made from titanium.

It’s hard to find, hard to mine, hard to refine — and very hard to mint using conventional coin presses, precisely because it is so very hard.

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Titanium has chemical, mechanical, and electrochemical properties superior to most metals for many purposes, from human joint replacement to flight.

Ghana’s Brilliant Uncirculated 2-cedi coin emphasizes its design with color.

Design details

The reverse shows a flying saucer hovering over North America, its tractor beam aimed directly at Washington, D.C. The legends UNIDENTIFIED FLYING OBJECT and I WANT TO BELIEVE indicate the theme.

The obverse features an effigy of King Charles III (artist unidentified), in profile facing left. The legend CHARLES III, the date of issue and denomination also appear, while the legend TI .990 1 OZ verifies the

metal’s weight and purity.

The coin is encapsulated inside a presentation case, and a full color certificate of authenticity is included.

The coin weighs 31.1 grams and measures 40 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 1,500 pieces and retails for $44.95, with quantity discounts available.

To order or learn more, visit the distributor website, www.talismancoins.com.

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