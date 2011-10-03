U.S., Chinese coins among offerings in Scotsman auction

One of only 58 pieces produced, this Chinese 1997 Panda 1-kilo gold 2,000-yuan coin, graded Proof 67 Ultra Cameo by Numismatic Guaranty Corp., carries an estimate of $100,000 to $130,000.

A Chinese 1997 Panda 1-kilo gold 2,000-yuan coin, graded Proof 67 Ultra Cameo by Numismatic Guaranty Corp., is among the 985 lots of ancient, Colonial, U.S. and world coins, tokens, medals and paper money to be offered by Scotsman Auction Co. beginning at 5 p.m. Central Time Oct. 21 at the Saint Charles Convention Center in Saint Charles, Mo.

The coin, offered as Lot 137, is one of 58 pieces produced. It carries an estimate of $100,000 to $130,000.

Some highlights:

1793 Liberty Cap, Head of 1793 cent, Sheldon 17a variety (as cataloged in Penny Whimsy by William H. Sheldon), Lot 206, ANACS Fine 15, laminations.

1922-D Lincoln, No D, Strong Reverse, Die Pair 2 cent, Lot 248, Professional Coin Grading Service About Uncirculated 53.

1892 Barber quarter dollar, Lot 855, PCGS Mint State 67.

1807 Draped Bust half dollar, Overton 110a variety (Early Half Dollar Varieties: 1794-1836 by Al C. Overton and Donald Parsley), Lot 820, ANACS MS-61.

1889-CC Morgan dollar, Lot 782, NGC MS-60.

1894-O Morgan dollar, VAM-4 variety (Comprehensive Catalogue and Encyclopedia of U.S. Morgan and Peace Silver Dollars by Leroy Van Allen and A. George Mallis), Lot 794, PCGS MS-64.

1896 Morgan dollar, Lot 799, NGC Proof 67 cameo.

1855 Indian Head gold dollar, Lot 381, NGC MS-66.

1856-D Coronet gold $2.50 quarter eagle, Lot 389, PCGS AU-55.

1912 Indian Head quarter eagle, Lot 414, NGC Proof 66, Matte Proof.

1854-D Indian Head gold $3 coin, Lot 438, PCGS AU-55.

1795 Capped Bust, Small Eagle gold $5 half eagle, Lot 481, ANACS AU-50.

1907 Saint-Gaudens, High Relief, Roman Numerals, Wire Rim gold $20 double eagle, Lot 634, PCGS Genuine, MS-63 Details, Lightly Cleaned.

1924 Saint-Gaudens double eagle, Lot 700, PCGS MS-64.

1925 Saint-Gaudens double eagle, Lot 702, NGC MS-67.

1839 Gobrecht dollar restrike, Judd 104 (United States Pattern Coins, Experimental & Trial Pieces by J. Hewitt Judd, edited by Q. David Bowers), Lot 735, PCGS Proof 62.

1880 metric dollar in copper, Judd 1646, Lot 738, PCGS Proof 65 red and brown.

Series 1902 $10 national bank note for First National Bank of Las Cruces (Territory of New Mexico), Lot 22, PCGS Currency Apparent Very Good 8, Internal Tear.

China, 1991 Year of the Sheep (Goat) 12-ounce gold 1,000-yuan coin, first one of 200 produced, Lot 128, Numismatic Guaranty Corp. Proof 69 Ultra Cameo.

China 1998 Year of the Tiger 12-ounce gold 1,000-yuan coin, one of 99 minted, Lot 140, Proof. ¦