Two medals from the Royal Dutch Mint celebrate the exhibit of Trix, a Tyranosaurus rex, at a museum in the Netherlands. The Uncirculated version, sold out, comes on a colorful coin card.

Two medals from the Royal Dutch Mint celebrate the exhibit of Trix, a Tyranosaurus rex, at a museum in the Netherlands. The Proof silver version features glow-in-the-dark technology.

A dinosaur fossil found in America and now residing in the Netherlands is being honored on new medals.

The Naturalis Museum of Natural History in Leiden, Netherlands, owns one of the largest collections of natural history items in the world, and now a Tyrannosaurus rex found in Montana in 2013 during expeditions the museum funded.

The dinosaur — nicknamed Trix — went on display Sept. 10, to remain on view through June 5, 2017. The Naturalis became the first museum outside North America to own and exhibit a T. rex, and it’s one of the most complete skeletons of T. rex ever found.

To celebrate the “T. rex in Town” exhibit, the Royal Dutch Mint issued two medals sharing similar designs. Which side is obverse or reverse is not specified, but both medals depict the skeleton of Trix on one side, with TRIX and TYRANNOSAURUS REX inscribed around. The other side of each shows the T. rex in Town exhibit logo.

Brilliant Uncirculated copper-nickel and Proof .925 fine silver medals were issued, the latter with glow-in-the-dark technology highlighting its logo side.

The BU medal’s weight is 15.5 grams and diameter, 33 millimeters. With a mintage limit of 5,000 pieces, it retailed for €9.95, but sold out as of Oct. 10. The Proof medal’s weight is 31.1 grams and diameter, 38.6 millimeters. With a mintage limit of 750 pieces, it retails for €59.95.

For more information, visit the Royal Dutch Mint website.