Two private British mints mark Platinum Jubilee

Pobjoy Mint and East India Company have created gold, silver and copper-nickel coins for celebration of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.

Queen Elizabeth II on Feb. 6 began her eighth decade as queen, the first British monarch ever to reach that milestone.

Her Platinum Jubilee, the 70th anniversary of her enthronement, is cause for a year-long celebration throughout the United Kingdom, the British Commonwealth, and elsewhere around the world. Official celebrations are centered on an extended weekend June 2 to 5.

The celebration extends to coins, and includes several issues from two private British firms, the Pobjoy Mint and East India Company.

Those coins join official issues from the Royal Mint (Coin World, Dec. 20, 2021, issue), as well as private issues from Tokelau (Coin World, May 2 issue).

The Pobjoy Mint’s program, as of press time, includes three designs, each available in copper-nickel and .925 fine silver versions.

All of the coins feature the effigy of Queen Elizabeth II used exclusively by Pobjoy Mint.

All of the reverse designs incorporate the official emblem for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, which was selected as the winning entry in a competition run in conjunction with the Victoria & Albert Museum.

A logical way to review the Pobjoy releases is alphabetically, by issuing authority, followed by the EIC issues.

British Antarctic Territory

The British Antarctic Territory is a sector of Antarctica claimed by the United Kingdom as one of its 14 British Overseas Territories.

Pobjoy has struck numerous coins for this location, the Platinum Jubilee 50-penny issues among the latest.

The reverse of each coin depicts a central design of the Royal Cypher EIIR standing for “Elizabeth II Regina.”

The design is surrounded by a rose, representing England, a daffodil, representing Wales, a thistle, representing Scotland, and shamrocks, representing Northern Ireland.

Coins of both offered metals weigh 8 grams and measure 27.3 millimeters in diameter

The Diamond Finish copper-nickel coin is presented in a special presentation pack. It has a mintage limit of 2,700 pieces retailing for $17.95 each.

The Proof silver coin is presented in an acrylic box complimented with a sleeve using the special design. It has a mintage of 170 pieces and retails for $69.95.

British Virgin Islands

A double portrait appears on the reverse of the coins issued by Pobjoy on behalf of the British Virgin Islands.

An incuse portrait of King George VI faces a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II.

The design is surrounded by a laurel wreath, used as a symbol of victory, success and achievement which is particularly apt for this historic anniversary.

Both coins weigh 28.28 grams and measure 38.6 millimeters in diameter.

The Uncirculated copper-nickel dollar is presented in a special blue pouch. It has a mintage limit of 2,700 pieces retailing for $15.95 each.

The Proof silver $10 coin is presented in an acrylic box with a decorative outer sleeve. The coin has a mintage limit of 170 pieces and retails for $69.95.

South Georgia design

The third design from Pobjoy discussed here is termed the Proclamation design

Issued on behalf of South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, this 50-penny coin design is inspired by the official Accession Proclamation released Feb. 8, 1952, following the death of Elizabeth’s father.

The scroll containing the official proclamation was read to the public by the garter king of arms, Sir George Bellew, first at 11 a.m. from the Friary Court balcony at St. James’s Palace, then in Trafalgar Square, in Fleet Street, and at the Royal Exchange.

The coin depicts a ribbon representing the scroll in the center, with trumpets of the Royal Heralds at each side. The inscription on the ribbon reads GOD SAVE THE QUEEN, as that is how the proclamation ended.

The Diamond Finish copper-nickel coin is presented in a special presentation pack. It has a mintage limit of 2,700 pieces retailing for $17.95 each.

The Proof silver coin is presented in an acrylic box complimented with a sleeve using the special design. It has a mintage of 170 pieces and retails for $69.95.

East India Company

The East India Company, a modern company that continues the name and reputation of the historic firm, has issued an array of coins since a wealthy Indian citizen reformed the firm during the last decade.

The company has issued four Proof .999 fine silver coins and two Proof .9999 fine gold coins, all featuring a special reverse design commissioned by award-winning Italian artist Chiara Principe.

These six coins are issued in association with the Government of St. Helena.

Joanna Mould, managing director of East India Company Collections, said, in a press release, that the St. Helena coins focus on the queen’s role as head of the Commonwealth.

Principe’s stunning design “captures the Commonwealth’s founding values of friendship, loyalty, freedom and peace with a fittingly graceful femininity,” Mould said.

All of the EIC coins feature the Jody Clark effigy of Queen Elizabeth II on their obverse.

Each coin is encapsulated and presented in a custom case and accompanied by a numbered certificate of authenticity and informative booklet.

The 1-ounce silver £1 coin has a mintage limit of 2,022 pieces and retails for £82.50.

The 2-ounce silver £2 coin has a mintage limit of 700 coins each priced at £165.83.

The 5-ounce silver £5 coin has a mintage limit of 220 pieces and retails for £412.50.

The kilogram silver £5 coin has a mintage limit of 50 pieces and retails for £2,745.83.

The 1-ounce gold £5 coin is limited to a 250-coin mintage and retails for £2,995, while the 2-ounce gold £5 coin is limited to 70 pieces, priced at £5,995 each.

