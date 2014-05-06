Canadian coins mark sinking of RMS Empress of Ireland

Sailors take coffins from the Lady Grey at Quebec City, Canada. Coffins contained bodies of passengers from the RMS Empress of Ireland which sank on the Saint Lawrence River, May 29, 1914.

The Norwegian collier (coal ship) Storstad is barely visible at the right side of the colorful design on the Proof silver $20 coin, the blanket of fog obstructing views between it and the RMS Empress of Ireland moments before the fateful collision.

The RMS Empress of Ireland was a Canadian Pacific Steamship that sailed from Quebec to Liverpool.

Canada remembers the sinking of the RMS Empress of Ireland with a new colorful silver-plated copper 50-cent coin.

One hundred years ago on May 29, two ships collided on the St. Lawrence Seaway in a shroud of fog. Just 14 minutes later, the RMS Empress of Ireland had sunk, taking 1,012 souls to an icy grave.

The Royal Canadian Mint remembers Canada’s largest peacetime maritime disaster with two new coins, which begin a new series of coins that will highlight three different vessels, Lost Ships in Canadian Waters.

The RMS Empress of Ireland, an ocean liner, was destined for Liverpool when it met its fate by colliding with the Norwegian collier SS Storstad in the early, foggy hours of May 29, 1914. Of the 1,477 persons on board the Empress of Ireland, 1,012 (840 passengers, 172 crew) died.

The liner was commissioned by Canadian Pacific Steamships for the North Atlantic route between Quebec and Liverpool in England.

A Matte Proof silver-plated copper 50-cent coin and a Proof .9999 fine silver $20 coin show the doomed Empress in two different designs.

The reverse of the copper coin, designed by Yves Bérubé, shows the ship in the final moments leading up to the collision. Engraved above the field is the ship’s fog bell, which sat atop one of the ship’s masts. It is perhaps the most well-known artifact to be recovered from the ship’s watery grave, according to the RCM.

The copper coin weighs 32.82 grams, measures 42 millimeters in diameter, and has a mintage limit of 15,000 pieces. It costs $34.95 Canadian.

The silver $20 coin features a John Horton design on the reverse that shows, in color, both ships moments before the collision, framed within the coastline of the St. Lawrence Seaway. Edge-lettering displays the ship’s name, as well as the bell recovered from the wreck.

The coin weighs 31.39 grams and measures 38 millimeters in diameter. With a mintage limit of 7,000 pieces, the coin retails for $109.95 Canadian.

All prices are listed in Canadian dollars. The U.S. prices for collectors in the United States buying from the RCM fluctuate with the exchange rate, calculated at the time of purchase.

Talisman offers the $20 coin for $119.95, the $25 coin for $129.95 and the gold $200 coin for $2,599.95. Gatewest offers the $20 coin for $121.95, the $25 coin for $130.95 and the gold coin for $2,608.95.

