Two island nations honor tiger shark on silver, gold coins

Among predatory sharks, the tiger shark ranks in size behind only the great white shark.

Two new coins — one in silver, one in gold — from two different island nations celebrate the fierce denizen of the deep.

Tuvalu has issued a Proof 2023 1-ounce .9999 fine silver dollar and Niue issued the Proof 2023 1-ounce .9999 fine gold $100 coin.

The obverse of the silver coin features the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II on the obverse. The obverse of the gold coin shows the public seal (coat of arms) of the island nation of Niue. The slogan ATUA NIUE TUKULAGI translates as “God, Niue Forever.”

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The reverse of both coins shows a full color, lifelike portrait of a large adult tiger shark, its jaws wide open. Behind it swim two more tiger sharks. The vignette is framed by a border of the tiger shark’s razor sharp teeth, set in its wide-open jaws. The legend AUSTRALIA’S TIGER SHARK defines the theme.

Both coins are encapsulated inside a presentation box or clamshell case, and protected by an outer box. An individually numbered certificate of authenticity is included.

The silver coin weighs 31.135 grams and measures 40.9 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 2,500 pieces and retails for $129.95 each.

The gold coin weighs 31.106 grams and measures 38.6 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 150 pieces and retails for $2,999.95 each.

To order the coins, or learn more, visit the firm’s website, www.talismancoins.com.

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