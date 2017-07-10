Two coins mark Princess Diana's death anniversary

Downies has created two Proof silver coins, issued in the name of Tokelau, to mark the 20th anniversary of the death of Diana, Princess of Wales.

Nearly 20 years after the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, her legacy of charity and service is remembered.

To mark the 20th anniversary of her death, Downies offers a pair of limited mintage 2017 silver coins issued in the name of Tokelau, a Proof .925 fine silver dollar and Proof .999 fine silver $10 coin.

Diana was born July 1, 1961, and had a fairy tale wedding to Prince Charles in 1981. Though the marriage ended, the princess remained in the spotlight at the time of her death Aug. 31, 1997.

The reverse of each coin features a color portrait of Diana wearing an emerald green strapless evening gown, pearl earrings, and a diamond and pearl tiara, the image from a photo taken June 21, 1987. English roses, a special “D” for Diana and identifying inscriptions complete the designs, though each denomination features distinct arrangements of these elements.

The silver dollar weighs 20 grams and measures 40 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 1,961 pieces (recalling Diana’s birth year) and costs $99 Australian.

The silver $10 coin weighs 5 ounces and measures 65 millimeters in diameter. It has as a mintage limit of 500 pieces and retails for $525 Australian.

To order, visit the Downies website.