Tuvalu coins honor movie star Charlie Chaplin

Charlie Chaplin eats a boot in a famous scene from the 1925 movie The Gold Rush. Now Chaplin is honored in gold, on a 2014 gold $25 coin from Tuvalu struck by the Perth Mint.

Charlie Chaplin’s famed character, the Tramp, moves across the reverse of the new silver dollar from Tuvalu in a lenticular image from the 1928 film The Circus. The coin, struck in the name of Tuvalu, has a mintage limit of 5,000 pieces.

A movie character who famously searched for gold in one of his roles on the silver screen is now being honored in silver and gold.

Silent screen legend Charlie Chaplin searched for a precious metal prize in his movie The Gold Rush. His character, the Little Tramp, starred in dozens of movies and is among early cinema’s leading lights.

The Perth Mint on Feb. 7 released a rectangular silver dollar and a gold $25 coin marking the centennial of the first appearance of his persona, also simply called “The Tramp,” and the 125th anniversary of Chaplin’s birth.

A master of mime and a comic genius, Chaplin’s stage persona delighted audiences throughout the world for more than two decades, having appeared in 70 movies, shorts and feature films.

The Tramp, as described by the Perth Mint, “was a display of contradiction — baggy pants and a tight coat, a small hat and large shoes, a bowler hat and bamboo cane, and a small moustache to add age but not hide his expressions.”

The officially licensed coins are issued in the name of Tuvalu.

The Tramp appears to move jauntily on the reverse of the silver dollar, in a scene from the 1928 film The Circus, visible courtesy of lenticular technology.

The reverse of the gold coin shows a still of Chaplin, cane extended.

Aleysha Howarth designed the reverse of both new coins.

The Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II appears on the obverse of both coins.

The .999 fine silver coin weighs 1 ounce and measures 47.6 millimeters tall and 27.6 millimeters wide. The dollar coin’s mintage limit is 5,000 pieces, at a retail price of $99.09 Australian each. This coin is housed in a latex display case with illustrated shipper.

The quarter-ounce gold coin measures 20.6 millimeters in diameter and is limited to a mintage of 1,000 pieces.

Each gold coin is housed in a box with MP4 technology that presents a film clip from The Circus on a screen inside the lid.

The gold coin retails for $750 Australian.

Talisman Coins is an official distributor for the Perth Mint, and offers the silver coin for $84.95 and the gold coin for $549.95.

For more information, or to order, telephone Talisman at 888-552-2646 or visit the firm’s website at www.talismancoins.com.