The 750-year-old Trial of the Pyx, explained [VIDEO]

The Trial of the Pyx, which has tested Royal Mint coins in the interest of the public for 750 years, takes place each year at Goldsmith's Hall in London.

Image courtesy of Wikimedia Commons user Katie Chan.

You hear about this weird-named event every year, but what exactly is the Trial of the Pyx?

Daily Mail provided an informative video that explains thoroughly just that.

In short, the Trial of the Pyx, which is taking place today in London, is an annual, random test of Royal Mint coinage that has taken place each of the last 750 years to make sure the coins being struck are indeed the correct weight, size and quality. 

For the full explanation, watch the video.

