Treasure seminar set in June in Florida

For those interested in Spanish sunken treasure salvage, reservations are being accepted for the 2012 edition of the Bob “Frogfoot” Weller Seminar June 18 to 21 at Crossed Anchors Salvage in Lake Worth, Fla.

The seminar is being conducted by Margaret “Lady Gold-Diver” Weller, Bob Weller’s widow, and herself an accomplished diver and treasure salvor. Bob Weller died Oct. 13, 2008, but the annual seminar has continued.

Bob Weller served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and the Korean War, rising to the rank of commander. He earned his nickname during the Korean War as a member of Underwater Demolition Team One. He later spent decades in the marine industry, including in the treasure salvage business.

The Weller seminar brings together treasure salvors and other guest lecturers who have salvaged sunken treasure from historic wrecks, and many who have written about their exploits.

Tuition for the seminar is $1,250 for the four days, with a $350 deposit due at registration and the balance upon arrival. The tuition cost includes a workbook and a copy of Bob Weller’s book Salvaging Spanish Sunken Treasure.

The seminar schedule includes a June 21 excursion to Plantation Key where participants will be able to dive to the wrecks of the 1733 Spanish galleons El Infante and San Pedro.

For more information about the seminar, contact Margaret Weller at Crossed Anchors Salvage, 1818 17th Ave. N., Lake Worth, FL 33460, telephone her at 561-588-2903 or email her at bobfrogfoot@comcast.net. ¦