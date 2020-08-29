Tokelau releases flying fish 1-ounce silver $5 bullion coin

Tokelau’s latest 1-ounce silver bullion coin depicts the flying fish. The $5 coin is the seventh in a series.

A new silver bullion coin is now available exclusively from American Precious Metals Exchange in Oklahoma City.

The Brilliant Uncirculated 2020 Flying Fish (Hahave) 1-ounce .999 fine silver $5 coin was issued for the tropical New Zealand territory of Tokelau.

The flying fish (or hahave) is the subject of the seventh release of a 12-coin series.

Flying fish have a torpedo shape that assists them in generating speed to break through the water’s surface. Their pectoral fins are large, which help them get airborne. Sailors often find them on the decks of ships.

The obverse shows the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II along with the tuluma, the national symbol of Tokelau. The tuluma is a wooden tackle box used by the fishermen of Tokelau, inscribed with “Tokelau mot e Atua,” meaning “Tokelau for God,” referencing the influence of Christianity in Tokelau.

The reverse shows two of the flying fish, one in the foreground and the second one a little smaller and in the background. Graphics in the design background represent the water of the ocean.

Mintage, specifications

The coin measures 38.6 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limited to 10,000 pieces.

Multiples of 20 are sent in mint tubes. All other coins will be in individual protective packaging.

The coin is available as low as $5.99 over the “spot” or precious metal value per coin.

To order, visit the distributor website, www.apmex.com.

