Tokelau celebrates Princess Diana with silver, gold coins

Tokelau’s 2021 Proof 1-ounce .999 fine silver $5 coin marks the 60th birth anniversary of Diana, Princess of Wales. The coin’s mintage of 1,500 pieces is sold out.

Her story was one of glamour, kindness, activism and much more, attributes that made the world fall in love with her.

Diana, Princess of Wales, who died in a car crash in 1997, is remembered fondly years later with memorial tributes.

“The People’s Princess” would have turned 60 on July 1, 2021, and Talisman Coins is offering a pair of special coins to commemorate the occasion.

A Proof 1-ounce .9999 fine silver $5 coin and a Proof 1-ounce .9999 gold $100 coin are issued on behalf of the island nation of Tokelau.

Born Lady Diana Spencer, she gained prominence in 1981 when she became engaged to Charles, eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II, after a brief courtship. They were married later that year in St. Paul’s Cathedral. The couple had two sons, William and Harry, who are second and third in line as heirs to the throne. Charles and Diana divorced in 1996.

The coins represent “a sensational, truly rare tribute to the courageous woman who broke the mold of staid and stolid royalty, redefining what it means to be a princess in the modern world,” according to the distributor.

Design details

Both coins share a design, with differences reflecting the metal versions.

The reverse showcases a full-color portrait of Princess Diana facing three quarters left, wearing her famous diamond tiara. To her left is a large rose bouquet, with each individual rose bud and blossom accentuated in gold on the silver coin. The legends DIANA and PRINCESS OF WALES denote the theme.

The obverse depicts Queen Elizabeth II, in crowned profile facing right. This portrait, featuring the queen wearing a tiara and pearl earrings, was executed by the artist and engraver Jody Clark.

The legend ELIZABETH II, the date of issue and denomination also appear. The legend 1 OZ 999 AG (silver) or 1 OZ 999 GOLD guarantees the weight and purity.

Each coin weighs 31.135 grams and has a diameter of 40 millimeters. The edge is milled and serrated, reeded.

Mintage is limited to 1,500 for the silver $5 coin and only 150 for the gold $100 piece.

The silver coin sold out and is now available in the aftermarket, with prices in flux.

The gold coin retails for $3,299.95.

Additional details can be found at www.talismancoins.com.

