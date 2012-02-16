TNA News highlights ancient money, Hawaii half dollar

“Money: The Seed of Civilization” and the 1928 Hawaii Discovery Sesquicentennial commemorative half dollar are featured topics in the November/December 2011 issue of its journal, TNA News, the official bimonthly publication of the Texas Numismatic Association.

Michael E. Marotta discusses how the first money system, small clay tokens, originated in the Middle East around 8000 B.C. The clay tokens eventually developed into a full-fledged system of communication, and then, writing.

Tommy Sawyer writes about the Hawaii commemorative half dollar, which according to his article is one of the more difficult coins to acquire when seeking to fill a complete set of early commemorative coins.

TNA News regularly features news and contributions from member clubs, coin show dates and dealer advertisements.

Correspondence should be directed to the TNA secretary, Hal Cherry, by mail at P.O. Box 852165, Richardson, TX 75085-2165. Those interested in the TNA may also visit the association’s website at www.TNA.org. ¦