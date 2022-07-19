Three tributes for Lady Diana on coins from Tokelau

Tokelau marks the 25th anniversary of the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, with 1-ounce silver and gold coins.

Lady Diana, the former Princess of Wales and beloved as the “world’s princess,” died 25 years ago this month, in a horrific car wreck in a Paris tunnel while being chased by paparazzi.

Tokelau marks the 25th anniversary of her death with three Proof 2022 coins featuring the princess in full color. Both 1-ounce silver and gold coins share a design, while a different design is used for the reverse of the 5-ounce silver coin.

The obverse of each of the three coins depicts the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II.

1-ounce silver version

The Proof 1-ounce .999 fine silver $5 coin shows Diana sporting an elegant haute-couture gown and wearing a diamond tiara with pearl drop earrings. She is framed by a garland of roses anchored by a shell motif.

The escallop shell has been an important element in the coat of arms of the Earls of Spencer for centuries and was used by Diana in her own personal coat of arms.

Diana’s head is crowned by the Cambridge Lover’s Knot Tiara, a pearl and diamond tiara that was a wedding gift from none other than Queen Elizabeth II. Diana wears a strapless white silk crepe sheath with matching high-collared jacket, embroidered with literally thousands of sequins and pearls. This outfit, dubbed by Diana “my Elvis dress,” is a work of art itself, designed by renowned fashion designer Catherine Walker.

The coin weighs 31.135 grams and measures 40 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 2,500 pieces, which retail for $129.95 each from distributor Talisman Coins, with quantity discounts available.

Large silver, 1-ounce gold

The Proof 2022 5-ounce .999 fine silver $10 coin carries an informal photographic portrait capturing Diana at her most casual, laid-back and beautiful.

Her facsimile signature graces the photo, which is ensconced in an elaborate picture frame featuring the shell motif of the Spencer family. A wreath of 24-karat rose-gold plated roses memorializes the princess.

The coin weighs 155.678 grams and measures 65 millimeters in diameter.

It has a mintage limit of 500 pieces and retails for $449.95, with quantity discounts available.

A third coin, a Proof 1-ounce .9999 fine gold $100 piece, shows a portrait of Diana wearing the same diamond tiara as on the 1-ounce silver $5 coin.

The $100 coin weighs 31.135 grams and measures 40 millimeters in diameter. The coin has a mintage limit of 150 pieces and retails for $3,099.95.

To order, visit the firm’s website, www.talismancoins.com.

