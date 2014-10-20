Three Graces pattern realizes $76,037 U.S. in London auction

The highest graded example of William Wyon’s Three Graces pattern was one of many highlights in St. James’s Auctions’ Sept. 29 sale. It realized £46,800 ($76,037 U.S.), including a 20 percent buyer's fee.

The highest graded example of William Wyon’s Three Graces silver crown pattern of 1817 sold in St. James’s Auctions’ Sept. 29 sale in London.

The coin realized £46,800 ($76,037 U.S.), including the net 20 percent buyer’s fee. Various import and value added taxes may apply to the sale price.

The pattern was estimated to realize between £30,000 and £35,000 ($48,999 to $57,166 in U.S. funds). It is “quite possibly William Wyon’s own example of the pattern,” according to the auction house.

The example was once part of the estate of Allen G. Wyon, a member of the artistic Wyon family of engravers, sculptors and seal makers. The pattern was sold by the family in 1962.

FOR OUR EARLIER STORY WITH THE COIN'S HISTORY, CLICK HERE.

The pattern was issued late during the reign of George III, a decade before William Wyon would rise to the post of chief engraver at the Royal Mint.

The design is named for the reverse showing three female figures, representing England, Scotland and Ireland, as identified by the harp, St. George shield and thistle at their feet. These were the three Kingdoms of Great Britain.

The Three Graces pattern is one of about 50 struck.

The piece in the auction is graded Proof 66 Cameo by Numismatic Guaranty Corp.

Previously, it most recently was sold in St. James’s auction No. 2 on May 11, 2005, where it realized £18,820 ($35,419 U.S.), including the 17.625 percent buyer’s fee, nearly double the estimate.

