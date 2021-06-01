The Who (the band) graces new commemorative coins from UK

Some of the Royal Mint’s 2021 coins for The Who feature some of the band’s iconic symbols in color. The band's lead singer Roger Daltrey holds an example.

It’s an answer to a riddle that could very well sound like a question: Who is on new coins of the United Kingdom?

The answer, of course, is The Who, the famous rock band that was initially composed of John Entwistle, Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey, and later joined by Keith Moon.

The Royal Mint’s fourth multiple-coin issue in its Music Legends series boasts a reverse design by Henry Gray including some of the most iconic symbols from the band’s live and loud performances — including a union flag, Mod logo and speaker-smashing Rickenbacker guitar.

Together, the symbols on each coin form a pinball table, a nod to the single “Pinball Wizard” and album Tommy, among the band’s most famous creations. Using the latest innovative technology and manufacturing techniques, a number of coins will feature a special “shockwave” effect, radiating from the speaker.

Designers and craftspeople at the Mint developed this effect in honor of The Who’s record-breaking loud concert — a record that was held for a decade.

With a musical legacy spanning more than 50 years, and an impressive record of a 100 million albums sold worldwide, over a billion global streams and membership in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the UK Music Hall of Fame, the BRIT and Grammy Award winning The Who are considered by many today as “The Greatest Rock and Roll Band in the World.”

All of The Who coins feature the Jody Clark effigy of Queen Elizabeth II on the obverse.

The Brilliant Uncirculated copper-nickel £5 coins come in plain and color versions. The plain version has an unlimited mintage and retails for £13. The colorful version is limited to 10,000 pieces priced at £22.50 each.

Four Proof .999 fine silver coins are offered.

The half-ounce £1 coin has a mintage limit of 10,010 pieces and retails for £65. The 1-ounce £2 coin is limited to 8,110 pieces and retails for £97.50. It also features color. The 2-ounce £5 coin has a mintage limit of 550 pieces and retails for £195. The 5-ounce silver £10 coin is limited to 500 pieces and retails for £520.

Both the £5 and £10 coins here feature the “Shockwave” effect.

The four smaller gold coins are .9999 fine, and the kilogram size is .999 fine.

The quarter-ounce gold £25 coin has a mintage of 1,010 pieces and retailed for £595 each, but sold out. The 1-ounce gold £100 coin has a mintage of 360 pieces and retailed for £2,315 each, but sold out.

Three gold coins all feature the “Shockwave” effect. The 2-ounce gold £200 coin has a mintage of 150 pieces and retails for £4,530. The 5-ounce gold £500 coin has a mintage of 64 pieces and retails for £11,225. The kilogram gold £1,000 coin is limited to a mintage of 12 pieces, and retails for £68,380.

For full details and availability, visit the Royal Mint’s website, www.royalmint.com.

