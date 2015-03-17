The Royal Mint receives approval for visitor center

A rendering of the proposed visitor center for the Royal Mint shows an area for visitors to gather outside.

Plans for the Royal Mint visitor center place it at the front of the mint facility site, apart from the actual production and office buildings.

A draft graphic image previews what the visitor center for the Royal Mint may look like when it is opened next year.

The following is from a press release from the Royal Mint:



The Royal Mint came one step closer to opening the doors of South Wales’ newest visitor experience on March 9, after plans for the Royal Mint visitor center received final planning approval.

Construction of the purpose built center at the Royal Mint’s home in Llantrisant, South Wales, can now start in earnest, with the breaking of ground for the new building expected to take place in April this year. Completion is planned for Spring 2016.

To read Coin World's earlier story about the visitor center, please click here.

The Royal Mint, Britain’s oldest manufacturing organization, currently makes coins and medals for approximately 60 countries worldwide, so it is no surprise that news of the visitor center has attracted inquiries from the U.K. and across the globe, from members of the public anxious to get behind the scenes to see where their money and medals are made.

Visitors to the center will be able to take a tour of the Royal Mint, gaining firsthand knowledge of the manufacturing journey from concept to coin, and discovering the often poignant stories behind the Royal Mint’s medal-making processes. A series of engaging static and interactive experiences will bring to life the 1,000 year-old organization’s rich heritage.

Shane Bissett, the Royal Mint’s head of commemorative coin and medals, said “This is an exciting development in our mission to welcome visitors to a unique behind the scenes experience. The new visitor center will showcase over 1,000 years of coin-making history, and showcase the heritage, craftsmanship and innovation for which the Royal Mint is known all over the world.”

The new visitor center has been made possible after the Royal Mint secured a grant of £2.3 million from the Welsh government to carry out the work, contributing to the total £7.7million costs of the project.

The funding will enable the Royal Mint to safeguard 147 jobs within its commemorative coin division while also creating a number of new jobs both in the development and staffing of the visitor center.

The new visitor center will be a signature development in the South Wales area and a truly unique visitor experience for up to 200,000 UK and overseas visitors expected each year.

Announcing the funding during a visit to the Royal Mint, tourism minister Edwina Hart said, “The new visitor center will be an all year and all weather visitor attraction showcasing a unique product and global brand and will incorporate a rich heritage resource alongside a live factory working environment. This project has the potential to be an iconic attraction for Wales.”



