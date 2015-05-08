The Poppies glow in Flanders Fields (and on Canadian coins, too)

Shelly Glover, minister of Canadian Heritage and Official Languages; Sandra Hanington, president and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint; and Allen McRae, representative of Clan McCrae Society of Canada, unveil a silver collector coin commemorating the 100th anniversary of "In Flanders Fields."

Laurie McGaw designed the reverse of the $20 coin, dated 1915–2015, showing the iconic poppy, a Canadian soldier with his head bowed before row on row of crosses marking the graves of fallen comrades, as well as the horizon of one of the fields in the Flanders region that gave the poem its name.

The Royal Canadian Mint highlights red poppies on a Proof 2015 silver $50 coin marking the centennial of the poem “In Flanders Fields,” which made the flower a symbol of World War I remembrance.

A poignant poem written as a eulogy for a fallen friend became a symbol of World War I.

Lt. Col. John McCrae, brigade doctor and artillery commander, penned “In Flanders Fields” as an ode to a young Canadian artillery officer, Lt. Alexis Helmer, who was killed May 2, 1915, early during the Second Battle of Ypres in Belgium.

The Royal Canadian Mint on May 5 honored the verse with two Proof 2015 .9999 fine silver coins.

The RCM has issued a 1-ounce $20 coin and a 5-ounce $50 coin for the poem’s centennial.

During the battle, Canadian Expeditionary Force successfully pushed back the advance of German forces after French troops were dispersed by the first gas attack in military history.

One in three Canadian soldiers were killed or wounded in this costly counterattack.

Laurie McGaw designed the reverse of the $20 coin, dated 1915–2015, showing the iconic poppy, a Canadian soldier with his head bowed before row on row of crosses marking the graves of fallen comrades, as well as the horizon of one of the fields in the Flanders region that gave the poem its name.

The Sir Bertram MacKennal effigy of King George appears on the obverse.

The $50 coin (designed by Tony Bianco) shows the opening words of “In Flanders Fields,” in English and French, as two soldiers pay respects to a fallen comrade. The soldiers are in color and are surrounded by colorful red poppies, the iconic symbol identified in McCrae’s poem.

The $20 coin has a mintage limit of 10,000 pieces and retails for $89.95 Canadian.

The $50 coin has a mintage limit of 1,500 pieces and retails for $519.95 Canadian.

To order, visit the RCM website.

More from CoinWorld.com:

92 percent of 2015 March of Dimes Special Silver Sets reported sold

Q. David Bowers: Take a short quiz to test your numismatic knowledge

Treasure hunter Tommy Thompson reportedly had 500 gold coins sent to Belize

Sovereign for new sovereign: Royal Mint announces limited edition gold coin

U.S. Mint silver bullion sales down year-over-year for the third straight month [INFOGRAPHIC]

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!