The first release in the Warner Bros. collaboration was in January, a dollar coin featuring Scooby Doo. This piece has a mintage limit of 5,000 pieces and retails for $81.81.

Bugs, everyone's favorite cartoon bunny, is the first character featured in Perth Mint’s 2018 Looney Tunes series of half-dollar coins. Collectors can purchase the coins individually or subscribe to receive all five coins in the series.

Looney Tunes fans will clamour for the Perth Mint’s latest issue from its partnership with Warner Bros., as Bugs Bunny goes from the silver screen to a silver Proof half dollar.

The multicolored coin features a laid-back Bugs Bunny enjoying — you guessed it — a crunchy carrot. The Proof .999 fine silver coin weighs 15.553 grams, measures 32.6 millimeters, has a mintage limit of 5,000 pieces and retails for $53.35.

Some of Bugs’ Looney Tunes counterparts to be struck in silver later in 2018, include Daffy Duck (April), Tweety Bird (June), Sylvester the Cat (August) and the Tasmanian Devil (October). Each half-ounce coin in the series is issued as Tuvalu legal tender and packaged in a clear acrylic case. The Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II, the denomination as 50 CENTS and issue date, 2018, are featured on the obverse.

The coins can be purchased at perthmint.com.au. Collectors can also purchase the commemoratives from leading coin dealers and Australia Post outlets.