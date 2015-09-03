New Zealand All Blacks rugby team honored on coins

New Zealand #Silver Coin Produced in the Shape of All Blacks Team Jersey.1oz 999 #silver coin,proof,mintage 2015 pic.twitter.com/gkpyoILGiN

1. Rugby coins

The New Zealand All Blacks, one of the most revered rugby organizations in the world, is being honored with a unique coin that is the first of its kind.

The colorized Proof 2015 1-ounce .999 silver $1 coins, with a mintage of 2,015 pieces, will be in the shape of the team's Adidas jersey, which constitutes the design of the reverse. The obverse will feature the Ian Rank-Broadley portrait of Queen Elizabeth II. Stamps made from fabric of the team's jerseys will also released.

Learn more about the All Blacks release here.

2. U.S. coins set the tone at Long Beach Auction

"Eighteenth century rarities from the early Philadelphia Mint will highlight Heritage’s auctions at the Long Beach Expo, Sept. 17 to 20. "

Read more here, and follow our own Steve Roach on Twitter as well at @RoachDotSteve.

3. Spelling issues in Singapore

"Commemoration of Singapore’s 50th anniversary has proven embarrassing, the result of a significant misspelling involving a commemorative note offered to collectors."

4. Precious metals pricing

Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce as of 3:42 p.m. ET Thursday:

5. Hot topics

Check out the three most-read stories of the last seven days:

6. Something social