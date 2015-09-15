What's the best Royal Mint coin of 2015?: Coin World Buzz
- Published: Sep 15, 2015, 9 AM
1. Best coin of 2015? UK votes
With Queen Elizabeth II becoming Britain's longest reigning monarch earlier this month, the Royal Mint is eager to see what the people believe to be the best coin of 2015 so far and is taking votes at its website.
As of now, "The Longest Reign" £20, with a reverse designed by Stephen Taylor, leads the way by a significant amount with 37 percent of the vote.
Of the 16 options that have received votes, the top two are both of the "Longest Reigning Monarch" family. The second most popular coin of these two, according to voters, is the "One Crown" £5 coin. The queen's effigy on this particular coin was designed by James Butler, as was the coin's reverse.
The 2015 Winston Churchill £20 coin rounds out the top three for now, with 9 percent of the vote.
In total, just under 1,700 votes have been tallied, so far.
Head on over to the Royal Mint's website and cast your vote.
2. Meet the 'Modern Liberty' designer
"The 'modern' Liberty design that appears on the U.S. Mint's gold 2015-W American Liberty, High Relief $50 coin has been a hot topic this year."
Jason Kunz, an illustration professor at Brigham Young University in Utah wanted to design an effigy that projected both a "sense of strength but also beauty."
Have a look at the BYU Professor's process and inspiration
