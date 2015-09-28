The Godfather Mafia movie makes it on money

The coins are offered in two-coin sets, with a mintage limit of 5,000 sets.

The reverse of the second coin features a three-dimensional optical illusion. When viewed at an angle from the left, the Godfather logo appears to be on a plain background. As the coin is rotated to be seen from the right, bullet holes appear in the field of the coin.

The common obverse of each Godfather $2 coin for Niue depicts the Raphael Maklouf effigy of Queen Elizabeth II.

A new 2015 two-coin set from Niue honors the famous movie franchise The Godfather. Shown are the two reverses, one with actor Marlon Brando.

The Scottsdale Mint is trying to make coin collectors an offer they can’t refuse.

Don Corleone, the character played by Marlon Brando in the first two Godfather films, appears on one of two new themed coins struck in the name of Niue. The coins were struck by Scottsdale and licensed through Paramount Pictures, the movie studio behind the popular three-film series.

The coins are expected to be a hit, according to Scottsdale, but not of the kind made famous by the Mafia family.

The Godfather is the epic tale of a 1940s New York Mafia family and their struggle to protect their empire from rival families as the leadership switches from the father to his youngest son.

The Godfather is now ranked as the second greatest film in American cinema (behind Citizen Kane) by the American Film Institute. The film was for a time the highest grossing picture ever made. The success spawned two sequels: The Godfather Part II in 1974, and The Godfather Part III in 1990.

The Proof .999 fine silver $2 coins each weigh 31.1 grams and measure 39 millimeters in diameter.

The reverse of the first coin features Brando in his classic Godfather pose. The design includes the Godfather logo.

The reverse of the second coin features a three-dimensional optical illusion. When viewed at an angle from the left, the Godfather logo appears to be on a plain background. As the coin is rotated to be seen from the right, bullet holes appear in the field of the coin. The Paramount Pictures logo is included in the design.

The obverse of both coins features the Raphael Maklouf effigy of Queen Elizabeth II, the denomination, and the 2015 date.

The coins are offered in two-coin sets, with a mintage limit of 5,000 sets each retailing for $199.99 U.S.

No distributors have been confirmed as of press time Sept. 25.