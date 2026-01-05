The case of stolen artworks leads to coin series idea

One of the first issues in the PopCoins “Catch Me If You Canvas” series is “Poppy Flowers” by Vincent van Gogh as a 2026 rectangular silver 5-cedi coin of Ghana.

PopCoins introduces an inventive new series that dives into the thrilling world of stolen, missing, and mysterious art.

The “Catch Me If You Canvas” collection transforms legendary cases of vanished masterpieces into modern silver collectibles, blending pop-culture energy with sharp numismatic design. Each rectangular pure silver coin reimagines an artwork that the world can no longer see, bringing it back to life in vivid color, crisp detail, and a contemporary layout that stands out in any collection.

Created for collectors who love art, intrigue, and a hint of rebellious charm, the Catch Me If You Canvas series is a daring tribute to cultural treasures that slipped through history’s fingers.

The series opens with two Republic of Ghana 2026 5-cedi coin releases, each a .999 fine 1-ounce silver rectangular coin measuring 36 millimeters by 53 millimeters.

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The first pure silver coin is a recreation of Vincent van Gogh’s stolen “Poppy Flowers.” The coin’s reverse features a full-color depiction of the lost painting within an ornate frame, while the obverse shows the Catch Me If You Canvas series name and a masked art thief mid-escape carrying a framed image of the Coat of Arms of Ghana with the coin’s denomination and year of issue.

Issued with a strict mintage of 99 pieces, the coin offers collectors the rare chance to own a masterpiece that museums no longer possess.

The second release brings Gustav Klimt’s “Portrait of Adele Bloch Bauer I” to the same collectible canvas. Revered for its golden patterns and graceful composition, the artwork is faithfully revived in brilliant color on the rectangular silver coin. The reverse presents the iconic portrait framed as a miniature gallery piece, while the obverse features the same dynamic art theft scene that defines the series’ identity. Also minted in 99 pieces, this edition adds elegance, drama, and historical fascination to the growing lineup.

Each coin, delivered in a premium blister pack with a certificate of authenticity, is now available at official PopCoins distributors worldwide.

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