Ten years after his death, Malta honors Pope John Paul II in gold

Image courtesy of the Central Bank of Malta.

To mark the 10th anniversary of his death, Malta has issued a Proof gold €5 coin celebrating the life of Pope John Paul II.

Pope John Paul II’s lasting legacy spreads around the globe.

The Central Bank of Malta commemorates the 10th anniversary of his death with a 2015 Proof €5 gold coin.

The coin was released April 30 and was designed by Noel Galea Bason.

The obverse of the coin shows the emblem of Malta with the year of issue 2015. The reverse depicts a portrait of Pope John Paul II.

Karol Josef Wojtyla was born in Wadowice, Poland on May 18, 1920. He was the youngest of three children born to Karol Wojtyla and Emilia Kaczorowska.

He was ordained priest on Nov. 1, 1946, was appointed Archbishop of Krakow in 1964 and made Cardinal in June 1967.

On Oct. 16, 1978, Cardinal Wojtyla was elected Pope. During his Pontificate John Paul II made 104 international apostolic journeys, beatified 1,338 persons and canonised 482 saints.

Pope John Paul II died on April 2, 2005, and was raised to sainthood by Pope Francis on April 27, 2014.

The .999 fine gold coin was struck by the Royal Dutch Mint.

The coin weighs a half-gram, measures 11 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 5,000 pieces.

The coin retails for €60.

The coin may be purchased by completing an order form found at the Central Bank of Malta’s website.