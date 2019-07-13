Tasmanian devil adorns new Niue silver coin issued by Downies
- Published: Jul 13, 2019, 9 AM
The Tasmanian devil is notorious for its shrieking cries and its ferocity.
Downies celebrates the famous indigenous animal on a new 1-ounce .999 fine silver coin for Niue. The Antique Finish 2019 Tasmanian Devil Wildlife Up Close silver dollar is the successor to the first coin in the Up Close series, honoring the wedge-tailed eagle.
Once native to mainland Australia, the Tasmanian devil (Sarcophilus harrisii) is now found in the wild only on the island state of Tasmania.
The size of a small dog, the Tasmanian devil became the largest carnivorous marsupial in the world following the extinction of the thylacine in 1936.
“The design perfectly captures the ferocity and power of this unique Australian creature — as well as its famously loud, rowdy nature,” according to Downies.
The Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II appears on the obverse.
The coin measures 38.6 millimeters in diameter, and the worldwide mintage is restricted to 750.
It retails for $169 Australian.
To order the coin, visit Downies’ website.
