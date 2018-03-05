Symposium includes review of horses on Greek coins

Horses have a prominent place on ancient Greek coins, like this circa 333 to 331 B.C. gold stater of Calabria. A lecture on April 7 discusses the wide range of horses on ancient coins.

The human fascination with and appreciation of horses dates back millennia, as witnessed by their appearance in cave art in France reported to be 30,000 years old.

It is no surprise, then, that horses figure prominently on ancient coinage, in various imagery across the Greek realm and during several centuries.

Ute Wartenberg Kagan, executive director of the American Numismatic Society, will present a program about the topic during an April 7 symposium at the Virginia Museum of Fine Art in Richmond.

The symposium titled “The Horse in Ancient Greek Art” is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the museum’s Leslie Cheek Theater.

“Horses hooved and winged, chariots, centaurs, and satyrs — the ancient Greeks were mad for horses,” the museum said. “This symposium features contributors to The Horse in Ancient Greek Art catalogue and explores equestrian art and culture in ancient Greece, from the social prestige of owning and racing horses and chariots to the fabulous stories and myths the Greeks told about these creatures.”

Museum admission is free, and the museum is open 365 days each year.

The symposium schedule includes a visit to a complementary exhibit on the same topic.

The exhibit opened Feb. 17 and closes July 8.

The valuable hoard from the American Gold Rush era offers plenty more questions than answers. Also in this issue, as it relates to coins, what is a ‘full torch’ designation?

A catalog of 80 items from the exhibit is available from the museum store for $30 plus shipping and handling.

For full details of the symposium, exhibit and book, visit the museum website.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter