Switzerland issues bicentennial gold shooting coin

Switzerland honors the 200th anniversary in 2024 of the Swiss Shooting Sport Federation with a Proof .900 fine gold 50-franc coin.

Switzerland has issued a gold coin to celebrate the 200th anniversary of a national shooting federation.

The Federal Mint Swissmint on Aug. 16 issued the Proof .900 fine gold 50-francs coin honoring the Swiss Shooting Sport Federation (SSV), following the release of a 2023 silver coin for the same theme.

The SSV marked its 200th anniversary with a celebration from Aug. 16 to 18, and Federal Councillor Albert Rösti was expected to visit the Schachen festival grounds in Aarau on Aug. 18.

The Swiss Shooting Sport Federation is one of the oldest sports federations in Switzerland. It was founded during the first federal shooting festival in Aarau in 1824, under the name “Swiss Shooting Association”.

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Today, the SSV has around 130,000 members and comprises some 2,600 shooting clubs, making it the fifth-largest sports federation in Switzerland.

The coin was designed by Vito Noto of Lugano, Switzerland.

It has a target on the obverse.

The reverse features the coat of arms of the Swiss shooting thaler that was minted in 1842 to celebrate the shooting festival in Chur and can also be seen on the 2023 silver piece.

In addition, the face value of 50 Swiss francs is depicted.

Specifications, availability

The coin weighs 11.29 grams and measures 25 millimeters in diameter.

It has a mintage of 5,000 pieces, all packaged in presentation cases. In total, 4,800 pieces are available individually priced 799 Swiss francs each (about $947 U.S.), and the remaining 200 pieces, accompanied by a numbered artists’ certificate, are priced at 829 Swiss francs ($982 U.S.) each.

The coin went on sale at the festival and at the Swissmint’s webshop, www.swissmintshop.ch. The examples offered with the artist’s certificate are sold out, but the other version remains available at press time Aug. 27.

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