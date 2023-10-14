Swissmint offers trial pieces in Oct. 26 SINCONA auction

Modern Swiss trial pieces, like this gold 25-franc coin from 2022, are set for auction in SINCONA Ag’s auction No. 87.

SonderMünzen, or the Swissmint, has consigned 51 trial coins to auction, allowing collectors to own very rare objects of modern minting history.

The first offering of these rare pieces, for collector coins struck dated 2022 to 2024, is scheduled for SINCONA Ag’s auction No. 87, with these specific lots crossing the block on Oct. 26.

The Swissmint calls them patterns, but they are from the production phase for coins that were eventually struck, so trial pieces is the more accurate term.

The pieces were used to ensure quality in the production of commemorative coins, and vary somewhat from the coins as issued.

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“During this process, aspects such as the matting, the finishing, the die-cutting, the appearance, the final minting and other quality and visual characteristics are verified to ensure that each coin that leaves our mint is of the highest quality,” the mint said, in the auction catalog.

Before now, these pieces were usually destroyed. Most of the offered trial pieces are marked with a logo (an E and a plus sign inside a circle) and all are certified by Numismatic Guaranty Co.

The marquee items in the sale are four NGC Mint State 70 gold 25 francs from 2022 to mark the centennial of the 10-franc vreneli coin. Only five such pieces were struck (the other is MS-69).

The coin as issued was denominated 50 francs, and is on a larger planchet.

Each of the four trial pieces offered has an opening bid of 15,000 francs ($16,546 U.S.).

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