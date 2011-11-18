Swiss firm's fourth auction realizes $4.3 million

Sincona Swiss International Coin Auction AG’s auction No. 4, offering more than 2,100 lots of ancient and world coins and bank notes, realized 3,783,500 Swiss francs (or about $4,336,113 in U.S. funds).

The auction was conducted Oct. 25, 31 and Nov. 1 at the Hotel Savoy in Zurich.

Leading the auction was a unique circa 324 to 325 gold coin of Roman Emperor Constantine I. The coin, a multiple of 1.5 solidi, was struck in Siscia. According to the firm, the coin commemorates Constantine’s voyage and arrival in Siscia, though experts have disagreed about the date.

The coin, in Good Extremely Fine condition, realized 143,750 Swiss francs ($162,665 U.S.).

The auction, the firm’s fourth, was among three scheduled across nine days by the Swiss firm. Combined, all four auctions realized 13,455,000 Swiss francs, or about $15,298,024 in U.S. funds, counting a 15 percent buyer’s fee. For results of the other auctions, see www.coinworld.com/categories/world-coins/.

A total of 1,781 lots from 2,110 offered, or 84 percent, were sold in auction No. 4.

A catalog of the auction lot listings may be viewed at www.sixbid.com.

A 15 percent buyer’s fee applied to all successful lots, with an additional applicable fee varying depending on bidding method. All prices reflect the 15 percent fee.

Write to the firm at Pelikanstrasse 11, CH-8001 Zürich, telephone Sincona at (011) 41 44 215 1090, email the company at info@sincona.com or visit the website www.sincona.com.

Some highlights:

Celtic, Calabria, Tarentum, circa 280 gold stater, signed by Nikar, 8.57 grams, Extremely Fine, 27,600 Swiss francs ($31,232 U.S.).

Roman Empire, 169 to 175 gold aureus, Faustina II, Rome Mint, 7.21 grams, Brilliant Uncirculated, 28,750 Swiss francs ($32,533 U.S.).

Roman Empire, Septimius Severus, circa 202 gold aureus, “family aureus,” 7.31 grams, Good EF, 82,800 Swiss francs ($93,695 U.S.).

Austria, Salzburg, 1513 gold 4-ducat coin, Leonhard von Keutschach, 13.92 grams, Friedberg 577b (Gold Coins of the World by Arthur L. and Ira S. Friedberg), EF, 40,250 Swiss francs ($45,546 U.S.).

Austria, 1724 gold 10-ducat coin, Vienna, Karl VI, 34.92 grams, Nearly EF to Good EF, 128,800 Swiss francs ($147,995 U.S.).

Belgium, 1694 gold souverain d’or (ducaton), Bruges, F-229, 44.33 grams, EF to Fleur de Coin, 21,850 Swiss francs ($25,293 U.S.).

China, 1986 Panda 12-ounce gold 1,000-yuan coin, 373.24 grams, F-B2, Proof, “in original plastic,” 18,975 Swiss francs ($21,803 U.S.).

France, 1825 platinum medal, Charles X, for the erection of a statue of Ludwig XIV in Lyon, 156.79 grams, FDC, 11,500 Swiss francs ($13,312 U.S.).

Germany, 1903 gold 20-mark coin, Berlin, F-3869, EF to Nearly EF, 10,063 Swiss francs ($11,649 U.S.).

Free state of Danzig, 1923 gold 25-gulden coin, F-43, Nearly FDC, 8,855 Swiss francs ($10,250 U.S.).

German New Guinea, 1895 gold 20-mark coin, F-1, mintage of 1,500 pieces, EF to FDC, 29,900 Swiss francs ($34,611 U.S.).

Great Britain, 1701 gold 5-guinea coin, William III, 41.61 grams, Spink 3456 (Coins of England & the United Kingdom, published by Spink), F-310, Very Fine to EF, 13,800 Swiss francs ($15,974 U.S.).

Great Britain, 1826 gold £5 coin, George IV, F-373, S-3797, EF to FDC, 21,275 Swiss francs ($24,627 U.S.).

Hungary, 1605 gold 10-ducat coin, Stephan Boeskai, 34.88 grams, F-305, VF to Good VF, 25,300 Swiss francs ($29,070 U.S.).

Hungary, 1616 gold 10-ducat coin, Gabriel Bethlen, 34.61 grams, F-345, VF to EF, 26,450 Swiss francs ($30,392 U.S.).

Hungary, 1896 gold 9-ducat coin, Franz Joseph, 30.8 grams, F-257, EF to FDC, 14,375 Swiss francs ($16,517 U.S.).

Liechtenstein, 1614 silver taler, Karl, 28.86 grams, Nearly EF, 59,800 Swiss francs ($68,712 U.S.).

Switzerland, 1617 gold 7-ducat coin, Thomas I von Schaunstein, 24.41 grams, VF to EF, 34,500 Swiss francs ($39,642 U.S.).

Switzerland, 1697 gold ducat, Ulrich VII von Federspiel, 3.46 grams, F-214, EF to FDC, 54,050 Swiss francs ($62,105 U.S.).

Switzerland, 1871 gold 20-franken coin, 6.45 grams, F-492, FDC, 20,700 Swiss francs ($23,785 U.S.).

Switzerland, 1928 silver 5-franken coin, 25.05 grams, Nearly FDC, 16,675 Swiss francs ($19,160 U.S.). ¦