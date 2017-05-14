Three older, heavier coins of Sweden will no longer be valid after June 30.

The Sveriges Riksbank, or Swedish Central Bank, has warned consumers in Sweden that after June 30, older 1-, 2- and 5-krona coins will no longer be accepted in circulation. They will remain legal tender until Aug. 31, 2017, but may only be deposited into bank accounts through that time.

In 2016, new coins of the three aforementioned denominations debuted with new designs and different alloys. The designs are based on the theme Sun, Wind and Water.

The bank is now withdrawing older versions of the 1-, 2- and 5-krona coins.

The old 1-krona coins were in use from 1976 to 2012, with several circulating commemorative designs in use. Two different types were in use during this period, with the most recent definitive design used from 2001 to 2012.

Until 2016, the 2-krona coin hadn’t been issued for circulation since 1971. It was released from 1952 forward, and the changes last year restored the denomination to circulation.

The classic 5-krona coin has been issued since 1976.

For full details of the changes, visit the Riksbank website.