Supreme Court of Canada shown on commemorative coin

The reverse design by Silvia Pecota captures the stately Supreme Court building with the 150th logo either plain or colorized.

The Royal Canadian Mint celebrates 150 years since the founding of Canada’s Supreme Court as the nation’s general court of appeal with a circulating commemorative dollar coin.

This court’s independent role is upholding and interpreting Canada’s laws and constitution and protecting the rights and freedoms of Canadians. The coin features the elegant exterior of the landmark building housing the institution, the only bijural and bilingual apex court in the world.

Unveiled at a ceremony held within the Supreme Court in Ottawa, the coin entered circulation on April 8.

‘“The Supreme Court of Canada is a strong pillar of Canada’s democracy. Its nine independent judges decide the country’s most important legal questions with fairness and integrity,” said The Right Honourable Richard Wagner, P.C., Chief Justice of Canada.

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“We are gratified to know that, as these beautiful $1 coins circulate across the country, Canadians may develop a deeper appreciation of the Supreme Court’s role as guardian of our Constitution and the Charter of Rights and Freedoms,” he added.

The reverse of this coin, designed by Ontario artist Silvia Pecota, features the façade of the Supreme Court of Canada, with the court’s 150th anniversary logo overlaid in the foreground. On the colorized version of the coin, the logo appears as a blue circle bearing the inscription 150 in white in the center, framed by a white laurel branch at bottom left and the dates 1875–2025 at top right.

Inscriptions SUPREME COURT OF CANADA and COUR SUPRÊME DU CANADA appear below the building at either side of the logo.

The obverse features the effigy of His Majesty King Charles III designed by Steven Rosati.

“The Royal Canadian Mint cherishes its unique ability to circulate coins that celebrate the values that are most dear to Canada and Canadians, and that includes honouring the institutions that protect our rights as Canadian citizens,” said Marie Lemay, president and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint. “We are very proud to recognize the Supreme Court of Canada which, after impartially and independently upholding the rule of law and the constitutional order for the last 150 years, has given Canadians the immense privilege of living in a society that aspires to freedom, fairness and equality.”

At present, five women and four men sit as justices of the court, which is highly regarded for its commitment to the fundamental principles of openness, transparency and judicial independence.

More information on coins and on the history and functions of the Supreme Court of Canada is found at www.mint.ca/scc150.

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