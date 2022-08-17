Support for continuing Canada 5-cent coin drops
- Published: Aug 17, 2022, 2 PM
Ten years after Canada stopped making its 1-cent coin, support is increasing for eliminating its 5-cent coin.
Though 49% of the survey respondents support retaining the smallest denomination in circulation, 40% of responding Canadians support taking the 5-cent coin out of circulation, up four points since a similar Research Co. poll conducted in November 2019.
There is a substantial gender gap when Canadians think about the 5-cent coin. While 47% of men support its abolition, the proportion drops to 33% among women.
Younger respondents are more inclined to eliminate the coin, according to survey results.
Among residents aged 18 to 34, responders supporting elimination comprised 43%, compared with 38% among people aged 35 to 54 and 37% for those aged 55 and older.
“More than half of residents of Saskatchewan and Manitoba (58%), British Columbia (52%) and Atlantic Canada (also 52%) support keeping the nickel,” says Mario Canseco, president of Research Co. “The proportion of five-cent coin fans is lower in Quebec (49%), Ontario (47%) and Alberta (46%).”
More than seven in ten Canadians (71%) agree with the federal government’s decision to take the cent out of circulation in February 2013.
Since 2000, Canada’s 5-cent coin has been composed of multi-ply plated steel, which layers nickel, copper, then nickel, over a steel core. These coins circulate alongside copper-nickel examples issued from 1982 to 1999, and pure nickel examples from 1981 and earlier (with few exceptions).
The standard 5-cent coin design shows a beaver on the reverse, though special designs have been issued as recently as 2017 for Canada’s sesquicentennial of Confederation.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Aug 17, 2022, 1 PM
Market Analysis: An ‘affordable’ 1804 dollar
-
World Coins Aug 17, 2022, 12 PM
1965 Canadian 25-cent test token in CNG’s Aug. 23 auction
-
World Coins Aug 16, 2022, 3 PM
Circulating fake €2 coins seized by officials in Ireland
-
US Coins Aug 15, 2022, 2 PM
Mint seeks applicants to fill CCAC openings