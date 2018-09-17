A new high relief silver $8 coin from Tuvalu incorporates a diamond into its design.

Born of supernovas, precious metals such as silver were present in the cloud of galactic dust that coalesced to create our solar system.

A new Antique Finish high relief .9999 fine silver $8 coin, issued by the Perth Mint for Tuvalu, celebrates the celestial connection to coinage.

The Rare Earth coin features a 0.035-carat diamond, and continues the Perth Mint’s cooperation with a famous Australian diamond mine.

A supernova occurs during the final stages of a star’s life cycle and culminates in an explosion of titanic proportions.

Rare and brilliant, diamonds have been a source of intense fascination for centuries. After forming billions of years ago they remained deep in the Earth’s mantle before being catapulted closer to the surface by rapidly ascending streams of molten volcanic rock.

The unique and naturally colored golden diamond featured in this coin, aged at 1.6 billion years, was extracted from the Argyle diamond mine in Western Australia’s Kimberley region.

Designed by Jovan Radanovich, the coin’s reverse depicts an artistic representation of a star exploding into a supernova, with a handset golden diamond at its center.

The design includes an interpretation of lava flowing from a volcano and forming the layers of the Argyle diamond mine, representing the origin of the precious jewel. The design also incorporates the inscription RARE EARTH and the Perth Mint’s P Mint mark.

The Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II, the 2018 year-date, the weight and fineness, and the monetary denomination are depicted on the coin’s obverse.

Reflecting the timeless nature of the elements from which it has been crafted, each coin is individually oxidized to give it a unique patina effect conveying the surface of an aged artifact. As a result of this specialized treatment, the appearance and subtle coloration of each coin will vary.

Each coin is housed in a black presentation box that opens from the center to reveal the coin and is accompanied by a numbered certificate of authenticity.

The coin measures 55.5 millimeters in diameter and 8 millimeters thick, and weighs 155.533 grams.

It has a maximum mintage of 1,000 pieces and retails for $379.95 U.S. from distributor Talisman Coins.

To order, visit the distributor website.

