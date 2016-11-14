How much a container made of coins brought at auction

Copper halfpennies are used as lid and base of a container mimicking a stack of coins. The container realized £288 ($359.57 U.S.), including the 20 percent buyer’s fee, in A. H. Baldwin & Sons Ltd.’s Nov. 5 Argentum auction.

Coins can be turned into any manner of objects, and in rare cases can be used to store coins themselves.

One lot in A. H. Baldwin’s & Sons Ltd.’s Nov. 5 Argentum auction offered the col­lector a numismatic item and the perfect place to store it.

The lot featured 24 brass imitation George III guineas and three authentic George III and George IV coins inside a copper box resembling a stack of 1799 halfpennies, with two halfpennies used as the lid and base.

Although resembling a stack of coins, the edge of the box was machined with decorative bands not actually mimicking coins, according to the Baldwin’s description.

The container measures 53 millimeters in height, and the auction house describes it as “All in good order,” in Very Fine condition.

Baldwin’s Argentum sales traditionally offer more affordable items, twice a year. This event was conducted in conjunction with the London Coin Fair, and the auction offered a wide range of material from ancient to modern times, including coins, paper money, medals, orders and decorations, and bank notes.

For more information about the sale, visit the completed auctions listing.