Stack’s Bowers and Ponterio hires consignment director for China

Press release from Stack’s Bowers and Ponterio:

Stack’s Bowers and Ponterio has hired Zhou Shou Yuan as its Executive Consignment Director of China.

Shou Yuan will focus on gathering consignments and representing Stack’s Bowers and Ponterio in mainland China. Shou Yuan, who has collected stamps and coins since the 1990s, most recently founded Shouxi.com in 2013 to provide timely, comprehensive, authoritative and independent third party information and services to collectors of Chinese coins. Shouxi.com is the most influential brand among online and offline interactive platforms in Chinese numismatics.

“It is with great pleasure and excitement that I welcome Zhou Shou Yuan to our already industry leading team in Asia. Zhou’s addition reiterates our focus on the rapidly growing collecting market in China. Zhou is an incredibly talented expert with strong collector relationships, and perhaps more importantly, shares the same ideals, morals and vision as Stack’s Bowers and Ponterio for the Asian marketplace,” stated Brian Kendrella, president of Stack’s Bowers and Ponterio.

Shou Yuan is a graduate of the Wuhan University Electrical Engineering College and has 15 years of cross-industrial and management experience and a very strong relationship with Internet, print and television media. His background and expertise will increase Stack’s Bowers and Ponterio’s presence in the Chinese market and enhance the firm’s current record of success.

“I am very excited about Zhou Shou Yuan joining our team,” said Nirat Lertchitvikul, director of Asian Operations. “His record of success in previous endeavors makes us confident that he will be a dynamic, positive addition to the staff and provide excellent service to current and future clients.”

“I am very excited to be joining Stack’s Bowers and Ponterio,” said Shou Yuan, who will continue to operate Shouxi.com. “Since entering the Asian market in 2010, SBP has solidified themselves as the leading auction house for Asian coins and paper money. I look forward to sharing my love of numismatics with our clients and providing guidance and assistance with all their collecting needs.”

Richard Ponterio, executive vice president, added, “Since we began hosting auctions in Hong Kong in December 2010, we have sold nearly $100 million USD worth of Chinese and Asian coins and paper money to clients throughout mainland China. The addition of Shou Yuan will make it easier for clients in mainland China to work with us. I warm-heartedly welcome Shou Yuan to our team.”

Stack’s Bowers and Ponterio is currently accepting consignments of Chinese and Asian coins and currency for its Showcase Auctions held in Hong Kong in December, April and August each year.

To learn more about Stack’s Bowers and Ponterio, visit the firm's website.