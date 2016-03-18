St. Peter’s Basilica on silver $20 coin

The second annual issue in a series of Cook Islands silver $20 coins showcasing temples and cathedrals in high relief honors Saint Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City.

Saint Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City is one of the most renowned works of Renaissance architecture and one of the largest churches in the world.

It is also the subject of the second coin in an annual series from the Mint of Poland for Cook Islands.

The Papal Basilica of St. Peter in the Vatican, or more simply, St. Peter’s Basilica, is an Italian Renaissance church in Vatican City, the papal enclave within the city of Rome.

The Antique Finish 2016 Ultra High Relief silver $20 coin is struck using four-layer technology and offers a concave shape on the reverse side. The first coin in the series was issued in 2015 and depicts the Temple of Heaven.

The Saint Peter’s Basilica coin has a 3-D effect, according to the distributor, First Coin Company, and offers depth to 5 millimeters as it looks straight up into the inside of the dome of the famous cathedral.

The Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II appears on the obverse.

The .999 fine silver $20 coin weighs 100 grams (3.22 troy ounces) and measures 55 millimeters in diameter.

The coin has a mintage limit of 999 pieces and is packaged in a book-style box with serialized certificate of authenticity.

The distributor offers the Saint Peter’s Basilica coin for $299.90.

