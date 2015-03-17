St. Patrick's Day coins all over Twitter: Morning Report
- Published: Mar 17, 2015, 5 AM
Happy #StPatricksDay from all of us at Gainesville Coins! Come find your pot of #gold!>>http://t.co/bpWPXGmf4u pic.twitter.com/auoOWNlErP— Gainesville Coins (@GainesvilleCoin) March 17, 2015
Coveting a St. Patrick Colonial copper on #StPatricksDay: http://t.co/IvGcBafivy pic.twitter.com/9choCOBCq1— Coin World (@CoinWorld) March 17, 2015
#HappyStPatricksDay! Get your lucky #silver now! #silvertowne http://t.co/meuE34BrnE] pic.twitter.com/FS2COIa2X0— SilverTowne (@SilverTowneLP) March 17, 2015
I don't mean to harp on the subject, but Happy St. Patrick's Day! #coin #euros #Ireland image: http://t.co/mJ05bC8Nx6 pic.twitter.com/8fqv69xXeO— Jeff Starck (@WorldCoinGuy) March 17, 2015
Happy St. Patrick's Day from the Royal Canadian Mint! #StPatricksDay http://t.co/KEuoBIeLM9 pic.twitter.com/MqIoeJ6hE9— Royal Canadian Mint (@CanadianMint) March 17, 2015
Last day to view the #Pogue collection in #Sotheby's London Gallery. #potofgold #stpatricksday #nofilter pic.twitter.com/Vd1jE7XApq— Stack's Bowers (@StacksBowers) March 17, 2015
Happy St Patrick's Day coin fans! How many Northern Ireland £1 #coins can you find today? #StPatricksDay #CoinHunt pic.twitter.com/20cTXBy372— The Royal Mint (@RoyalMintUK) March 17, 2015
2. March of Dimes
The first-day sales for Proof and Uncirculated 2015 March of Dimes silver dollars were released by the U.S. Mint on Monday.
See how many were sold.
3. Royal Mint visitor center
"The Royal Mint came one step closer to opening the doors of South Wales’ newest visitor experience on March 9."
Get the full story.
4. You Bought It
We asked and you answered.
Check out our latest "You Bought It" post.
5. Precious metals market
Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce at 10:05 a.m. ET Tuesday:
6. Yesterday's most-viewed post
Casino owner sandblasted silver dollars to remove collectibility
7. Being social
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 3 PM
Controversy draws bidders to Medal of Honor sale at German auction
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 1 PM
Market Analysis: Saint-Gaudens' Indian Head $10 gold eagles