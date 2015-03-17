World Coins

St. Patrick's Day coins all over Twitter: Morning Report

1. Happy St. Patrick's Day

2. March of Dimes

The first-day sales for Proof and Uncirculated 2015 March of Dimes silver dollars were released by the U.S. Mint on Monday. 

See how many were sold.

3. Royal Mint visitor center

"The Royal Mint came one step closer to opening the doors of South Wales’ newest visitor experience on March 9."

Get the full story.

4. You Bought It

We asked and you answered. 

Check out our latest "You Bought It" post.

5. Precious metals market

Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce at 10:05 a.m. ET Tuesday:

6. Yesterday's most-viewed post

Casino owner sandblasted silver dollars to remove collectibility

7. Being social

Community Comments

Headlines