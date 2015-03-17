St. Patrick's Day coins all over Twitter: Morning Report

Happy #StPatricksDay from all of us at Gainesville Coins! Come find your pot of #gold !>> http://t.co/bpWPXGmf4u pic.twitter.com/auoOWNlErP

I don't mean to harp on the subject, but Happy St. Patrick's Day! #coin #euros #Ireland image: http://t.co/mJ05bC8Nx6 pic.twitter.com/8fqv69xXeO

Last day to view the #Pogue collection in #Sotheby 's London Gallery. #potofgold #stpatricksday #nofilter pic.twitter.com/Vd1jE7XApq

Happy St Patrick's Day coin fans! How many Northern Ireland £1 #coins can you find today? #StPatricksDay #CoinHunt pic.twitter.com/20cTXBy372

2. March of Dimes



The first-day sales for Proof and Uncirculated 2015 March of Dimes silver dollars were released by the U.S. Mint on Monday.



See how many were sold.



3. Royal Mint visitor center



"The Royal Mint came one step closer to opening the doors of South Wales’ newest visitor experience on March 9."



Get the full story.



4. You Bought It



We asked and you answered.

Check out our latest "You Bought It" post.

5. Precious metals market

Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce at 10:05 a.m. ET Tuesday:

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6. Yesterday's most-viewed post



Casino owner sandblasted silver dollars to remove collectibility



7. Being social