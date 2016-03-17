World Coins

Happy St. Patrick's Day from the coin community

It's St. Patrick's Day, and mints and dealers are celebrating on Facebook.

Image courtesy of Royal Canadian Mint

Happy St. Patrick's Day, Coin World readers!

Some of our friends in the numismatic industry had warm wishes to share on Facebook.

Here are a few we came across.

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

World Coins

Sep 14, 2015, 6 AM

Spink's 3rd edition catalouge of Scottish, Irish, Isles coins

World Coins

Sep 14, 2015, 6 AM

Two new 2016 designs from Ireland's Central Bank: Coin World Buzz

World Coins

Feb 25, 2016, 3 AM

Canadian $20 coin features Irish good luck symbol

Community Comments

Headlines