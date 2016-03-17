Happy St. Patrick's Day from the coin community
- Published: Mar 17, 2016, 7 AM
It's St. Patrick's Day, and mints and dealers are celebrating on Facebook.
Happy St. Patrick's Day, Coin World readers!
Some of our friends in the numismatic industry had warm wishes to share on Facebook.
Here are a few we came across.
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