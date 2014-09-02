Spink exhibit to feature two Victoria Crosses awarded during WWI

A century after the start of World War I, a London auction house’s upcoming exhibit is focused on the conflict’s first few months.



Spink announced in a Sept. 2 release that it will display the first two Victoria Crosses awarded during World War I in an exhibition at its London location about the war’s tumultuous first four months.



The Victoria Cross is Britain’s highest gallantry award. The pair on display in the upcoming Spink exhibit were presented to Lt. Maurice Dease and Priv. Sidney Godley, whose roles in the holding up of the German army were featured in the BBC program Our World War.



The Spink exhibition will run between Sept. 8 and 12, and Sept. 15 to 20.



Using historical items, the exhibition explains how the war evolved on land, at sea and in the air. The exhibition covers the beginnings of U-boat warfare, the first bombing of civilians from air and sea, the role of women at the front lines, economic challenges, propaganda and a collection of gallantry awards covering all of the initial actions.



Spink is located at 69 Southampton Row in Bloomsbury area of London.