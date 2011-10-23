Spanish firm auctions Crusafont Collection

A highlight of the collection formed by Miquel Crusafont i Sabater, offered Oct. 27 by Aureo & Calico, is the circa 1396 to 1410 silver croat of the “fallen crown” type from during the Catalan dynasty.

Crusafont, born in Sabadell in 1942, has a doctorate in history from Universitat Autonomo de Barcelona, and served as director of the museum of history in Sabadell. He has been president of the Societat Catalana d’Estudis Numismàtics since 1996 and is editor of the group’s Acta Numismàtica publication.

Crusafont specializes in numismatics, mainly in Catalan medieval coins, in which field he is considered an authority. He has published some 280 articles and 14 books, mainly on the history of medieval and modern currency, according to Eduard Domingo i Coll of the auction firm.

Crusafont’s collection is devoted to Catalan and Catalan-related coinage since Charlemagne and the Islamic occupation, and includes the Aragon and Navarre emissions under Catalan-Aragonese kingdom; issues of Provence, Naples, Sardinia and Sicily; the coinage of the Borgia Popes (they were from Valencia), the Habsburgs and the Borbon; local coinage and more.

A highlight of the auction is a circa 1396 to 1410 silver croat, “fallen crown” type, of Barcelona, struck by Martí I in the Catalan dynasty.

The obverse bears the king’s bust to left, the crown pulled back, leaving the forehead free and covering the nape, while the reverse carries a cross. The coin weighs 3.21 grams and is in Extremely Fine condition. The variety is “extremely rare, especially in this beautiful condition,” and has an estimate of €20,000 ($27,532 U.S.).

The auction is scheduled for Oct. 27 at the firm’s Barcelona auction room.

The catalog for the auction is posted at the firm’s website, www.aureo.com. Click on “English” and then on “Current Auctions” to gain access to a catalog.

Email the Spanish business at subastas.numismaticas@aureo.com or telephone it at (011) 34 93 310 55 12. ¦